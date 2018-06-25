Arts administrator Khuliyo enters politics

Bulawayo musician and arts administrator Nkululeko Nkala (38), popularly known as Khuliyo (pictured) in the arts sector, has thrown his hat into politics and will contest for the Pumula constituency parliamentary seat as an independent candidate in this year’s elections.

By Sindiso Dube

Nkala, will go head-to-head with 20 other contestants in Pumula. He vowed that he would use his knowledge of the arts industry to develop the constituency.

“I am advocating for the development of Pumula and, most importantly, in the arts, culture and sports sector,” he said.

“We have entrusted many people to lead us, but they have proved that they have no clue about the arts and sports sector and how it can contribute to a community and the nation as a whole.

“I am going with the tagline or the idea of creative leadership; this is what the people need. Many people have failed to take us to the Promised Land. Pumula is big, there is the urban side and the rural side — there is a lot that can be done with the rural side, which is so rich with culture and heritage, but it has been left idle for a long time, this must change.”

Nkala said it was time youths focused on being employers than employees.

“We have cried and not for a long time for jobs, but to no avail. It’s high time the youths discarded the mentality of being employees and start being employers. Our communities are rich and we should take action now. We can create our own Hollywood in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Nkala has been in the arts sector for the greater part of his life. He is a musician and one of the organisers of the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards, Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo.

He joins other artistes into politics like filmmaker Nigel Ndlovu, who is running for the Magwegwe constituency, Rufaro Kaseke of Chitungwiza North and Bryn Mteki, who is running for the presidency.