Fresh talent search show calls for gifted vocalists

Newly-formed music talent search show Loud Africa is poised to change the face of showbiz locally by helping singers to build careers, organisers have promised.

The Pablo’z Productions and AfricanFire Media joint effort opened their first phase of auditions on Monday in Harare with over 170 contestants showing up in a bid to pocket the $30 000 cash prize at the grand finale later this year.

By Kennedy Nyavaya

Responding to questions at a press conference on Wednesday, show founder Zohar Pablo, said they were investing $300 000 to create celebrities within and outside the country’s borders.

“We want to make Zimbabwean celebrities, not just within the country, but we have preparations to take them on tour to South Africa and then to the United States,” said Pablo who is appealing for national support in finding Zimbabwe’s next star.

“We want to push it [Loud Africa] to other places where we can take it, but we can only do so to a certain stage and the rest is not on us. The nation has to support.”

However, many other similar endevours have struggled to deliver largely as a result of financial constraints.

Pablo admitted failure was a possibility, but said survival of the show was dependent on the viability of the business model and its profitability to both investors and the nation.

Meanwhile, Loud Africa Talent Show is set to hit local television screens at the end of next month and is expected to attract many participants whose success will depend on the judges at the preliminary stage and public vote at the advanced stage of the competition.

The judges’ panel will include radio personality and arts manager Zandile “The Zazalicious One” Ndlovu, Power FM’’s Hazvinei “DJ Chilli” Sakarombe, singer Prayersoul, AfricanFire Media co-founder Martin Boka and musician Victor Stot.

Organisers have also secured full-time staff, including videographers, producers, editors, a band and choreographers, in a bid to deliver a world-class show.