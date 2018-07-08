UK-Zim gospel divas show on the cards

CELEBRATED music promoter Barbara Chikosi of the Red Rose Entertainment brand has teamed up with United Kingdom-based musician-cum promoter Timothy Ngwenya, who heads Ebenezer Promotions, on a mission to expand female gospel artistes’ territory in music by taking the gospel divas’ show to the UK next month.

with The Master

Zimbabweans in the Diaspora have been blessed with another opportunity to witness live on stage their favourite local-based female gospel music ministers as well as those in the UK.

Talented local gospel musicians Mercy Mutsvene-Nheta, Pastor Olinda Marova-Ziwenga, Pastor Barbara Chivaura, Jennifer Maneni, Sandra Chirenje and comedian Tyra “Madam Boss” Chikocho have been lined up to perform in the city of Leicester on August 25, Chikosi told The Standard Style in an interview at one of her restaurants in Harare.

Also on the bill are musicians Carol Nyakudya, Mai Tongogara, Angie Lindiwe, Esther Mukazika-Matanga and South Africa/UK-based LinRoc and Pelagia Mutake as master of ceremony.

Chikosi said her involvement in gospel music through the gospel divas concept was aimed at showcasing the amazing gospel talent that female musicians possess but is not being marketed well because the gospel music is not lucrative enough for music promoters.

“ These singers are exceptionally talented and can match other popular artistes outside the country’s borders, but what they lack is both local and international exposure,” she said.

“So, I decided to help them through the gospel divas concept and I am delighted that they are other people like Timothy who share the same vision with me. That is how we came to agree on holding this show.”

Speaking from his base in the UK, Ngwenya, who is riding high on the local gospel music scene with his fifth album, Taurai Neni, was excited about the upcoming show.

“I can confirm that it’s going to be held in the United Kingdom in the city of Leicester on August 25,” he said.

“We have Zimbabwe/UK-based Carol Nyakudya, Mai Tongogara, Angie Lindiwe, Esther Mukazika-Matanga and South Africa/UK-based LinRoc. Our MC is Zimbabwe/ UK-based Pelagia Mutake.

“It’s a vision with a mission to enlarge women territory in gospel music and the brand is originally founded by Chikosi of Red Rose Entertainment Zimbabwe. She has done a lot of gospel divas concerts in Zimbabwe.

“She is also the patron of our Zimbabwean ladies’ national soccer team. So, you can see how passionate she is about empowering women.”

Ngwenya said the idea for the two promoters to hold the show together was mooted during his last visit to Harare where he successfully launched his album Taurai Neni.

“It was on my album launch in Zimbabwe when she brought the UK Divas Concert on the table, and as Ebenezer Gospel Promotions we said yes, with no doubt,” he said.

Madam Boss, Mutsvene, Mai Tongogara and others confirmed that there were set to perform at the show.

Ngwenya, who is very passionate about promoting gospel music, said his prayer was for gospel musicians to work together and do international and local programmes together on a grand scale.

Veteran promoter Chikosi is founder and Red Rose Entertainment MD. Red Rose has promoted music shows of celebrated local and international legendary female gospel artistes such as Shingisai Siluma and South Africa’s Rebecca Malope.

Ngwenya is also one of the torch-bearers of Zimbabwean gospel music abroad. He has been collaborating and organising shows for local and South African gospel music ministers.

He has promoted a number of shows in the UK under the Ebenezer Gospel Promotions banner beginning in 2015.

South African gospel artistes Sipho Makhabane, Godfrey Mondlane and Nobathembu Mabeka and locals — Reverend Togarepi Chivaviro, Kudzie Nyakudya and Madam Boss — are among the artistes he has worked with.

lYou may contact the columnist, Albert Masaka, on e-mail: albertmasaka7@gmail.com