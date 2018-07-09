Macauley Bonne set for new Leyton Orient deal

LONDON — Talks are “progressing well” with Zimbabwe international striker Macauley Bonne about extending his contract at Leyton Orient, according to head coach Justin Edinburgh.

East London Guardian

Leyton Orient manager Martin Ling confirmed to the Guardian Series in May that the O’s had held conversations with last season’s top scorer about extending his existing football deal at the Breyer Group Stadium.

Bonne’s contract is due to expire next summer after the 22-year-old striker penned a two-year deal with Orient last July after arriving from English League Two side Colchester United.

The Zimbabwe international proved himself to be one of the most feared strikers in the English National League last season, scoring 25 goals in all competitions.

That form saw him comfortably finish as Orient’s top goal-scorer and his excellent form over the course of the campaign saw him named as the club’s Player-of-the-Year at the end of season awards.

The striker has been linked with potential moves to Shrewsbury Town, Portsmouth, Burton Albion and Dundee this summer, but head coach Edinburgh hopes that there will be positive news to bring on the 22-year-old in the coming weeks.

Edinburgh said: “There’s been meetings with Macauley and his representatives. As far as I believe, talks are progressing well. I believe and hope that there will be good news to report on that soon.”