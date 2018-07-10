Chinanwari Nights take Mutare by storm

REVELLERS in Mutare will be in for a treat every Friday when female dancers perform at the recently-launched Chinanwari Nights at popular entertainment spot, Club Mandisa.

By Staff Reporter

The dance involves a female dancer exhibiting the “bedroom chores” expected of a woman. It is derived from the Zimbabwean culture that originated from Chipinge where women are taught various skills to sexually satisfy their husbands.

Chinamwari Night hostess Tatiana Lady Boss told The Standard Style that the shows will bring impetus to Club Mandisa’s entertainment menu.

“We are trying to give a diversified entertainment menu to our valued audience. This is a special night where female dancers will perform the Chinamwari dance,” she said.

“A lot of prizes will be on offer to the dancers. We have cash prizes to be won and this is a special night that should not be missed.

“We are also inviting married women to come and they might capture tricks on how to please their husbands in the bedroom.”

Club Mandisa director Bonface Nyamanhindi said the Chinamwari Nights were proving to be popular at the joint.

“We have realised that we have a lot of Chinamwari Night lovers which propmpted us to launch such a show,” said Nyamanhindi.

Last weekend top dance group Toleka Queens left the audience clamouring for more with their polished act.