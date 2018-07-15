Junior Sables upstage Namibia

The Old Mutual Zimbabwe Under-18 rugby team capped off a memorable campaign at the 2018 Coca-Cola Academy Week after beating bitter rivals Namibia for the first time in 11 years in a superb all-round display at Paarl Gimnasium yesterday.

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO IN PAARL, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA

Zimbabwe Under-18….. (14) 27

Namibia Under-18………. (6) 6

Wing Pride Gadzikwa was the hero for the Zimbabwean schoolboys showing a clean pair of heels to score a try in each half after lock Dylan Utete had set the platform with the opening try inside the first three minutes of the match.

Flyhalf Tinashe Hombiro was impressive from the kicking tee after converting two tries in the first half before slotting home two penalties after the break.

Namibia, who trailed 14-6 at the break, got their only points in the match from two converted penalties through fullback Aljarreau Zaahl before being completely shut out in the second half by an inspired Zimbabwean side.

In addition to stealing the bragging rights from the Namibians, yesterday’s win also ensured the Old Mutual Junior Sables won all their three matches at the South African Youth Weeks for the first time since the 2007 edition of the Coca-Cola Craven Week held in Stellenbosch, Western Cape.

It was also the second time a Zimbabwean youth side managed to beat the Namibians this year after the Old Mutual Zimbabwe Under-16s’ victory at the Grant Khomo Week in Kimberley last month.

The Zimbabwean schoolboys went into the match full of confidence after beating the South African Learners with Special Needs (27-29) and Blue Bulls Country Districts (44-19) in their first two matches at Paarl Boys’ High.

And the confidence soon told as they bullied their physically bigger opponents at the breakdown while proving unyielding in defence with some solid tackles in contact.

The Old Mutual Junior Sables were also superb going forward putting on a number of phases, dominating the set pieces and freely spreading the ball out wide to their speedy wings.