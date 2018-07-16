Gospel songstress exudes maturity in third offering

Gospel musician Quincy Gqoka Moyo, who is scheduled to launch her third album titled Grace Upon Grace today at Jesus Ministries International in Bulawayo, says the eight-track effort is a masterpiece coupled with maturity.

The Bulawayo-based gospel queen announced her entrance onto the music scene in 2004 with an album titled My Turn before following up with The Beauty of Salvation three years ago.

In an interview with The Standard Style on Thursday, the mother of three expressed high hopes over the launch of the latest project saying it would be better than her past works.

“I am not complaining about my first and second albums because they have been doing well, with songs like Inqobile getting impressive airplay and a lot of requests from local radio listeners,” said Moyo.

“But, I just believe that this one will do better because of the maturity I have attained over the years.”

Moyo said the album, consisting of songs like Thand’umakhelwane, Ithuba Lam’ Remix and Chikondi, has an uplifting overall message of grace.

“When people get to hear this album they will understand the gracious part of it and get uplifted because songs like Thand’umakhelwane encourage love among one another in a similar way as God loves us all,” she said.

Moyo promised an electric performance at the event where Cicil Tashy, Ringo Fosho, Collen Nyathi and Victory Sounds will be supporting acts.

“A lot of preparation has gone into the organising of this event and it will be very colourful,” she said.

“We also have surprises for those who will attend