Byo hosts maiden Hackathon

FirstSource Technology (FST) in conjunction with TechVillage hosted Bulawayo’s first hackaton (hack) of the year, titled Emisha City Hack, under the theme Progress Through Technology-Siyephambile.

By Sindiso Dube

A hackathon, also known as hack day, hackfest or codefest, is a design sprint-like event in which computer programmers, software developers, graphic designers, interface designers, project managers and others collaborate intensively on software projects.

“Key objectives of the hack was developing solutions to service delivery challenges identified by Bulawayo City Council (BCC), by leveraging information and communication technology,” said Marcus Rance, one of the organisers.

“The aim was to showcase the ability of local talent in providing homegrown solutions that meet the needs of civic, corporate and society at large.”

Participation was drawn mainly from Bulawayo’s young and talented population, which included university students, graduates and professionals, and an opportunity was provided for all participants to network among themselves during the course of registration.

“The six remaining teams have been afforded an interview with FirstSource Ventures, where they will make a presentation on the subject matter selected during the hack,” he said.

“This ultimately implies that all participants in the hack have an opportunity to be included in the incubation process.

“The outstanding challenges or subject matters presented by BCC were adopted into Community Village Projects at the TechVillage.”

Rance revealed that they would soon take the project to Victoria Falls.

“Our hope is to hack Victoria Falls next, because they have a five-year plan to be a major tourist hub in Africa and the world, but of that plan was to have a bigger airport which accommodates massive aircraft, they have completed that,” he said.

“We need them to be open-minded enough to allow the youth, the owners of the future, to be part of its transformation and innovation via a Victoria Falls Hackathon that we will call The world’s most beautiful hackathon,” he said.