Kadoma hosts music talent search show

Over 100 budding gospel musicians from Kadoma and surrounding areas will today take part in a talent show where some will have an opportunity to record their music with local production house, Oskid Productions.

By Staff Reporter

The talent search, which is being organised by a Kadoma businessman, Zivanayi Mavesere, will be held at Rimuka Ground Number Four in the gold-mining town.

Mavesere told The Standard Style that the music sector was potentially a multimillion dollar industry that needs adequate support and exposure.

“The music sector has the potential to become one of the biggest foreign currency earners through the exportation of polished music productions,” Mavesere said.

“We have partnered with Oskid Productions and they will help us to identify the talent we have in Kadoma.

“We have seen that there is a lot of talent lying idle here.

“The only challenge I have seen is that these people with talent need sponsorship, which is the gap that I am now filling here in Kadoma.”

The businessman said the music talent search was not aimed at providing resources to those with talent, but weaning them from the shackles of poverty

“Although I will foot the costs of all those who will qualify to have their music recorded, my passion is to see these marginalised talented people grow into fully-fledged musicians and play a role in the socio-economic transformation of the country,” Mavesere said.