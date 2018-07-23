Mazuruse’s project reaches out to prisons

Respected music producer and gospel musician Forward Mazuruse (pictured) has taken his music for development drive to prisons as he seeks to empower the usually-marginalised members of the community.

By staff Reporter

The Music for Development Foundation Trust founder and Revival Studios MD says his music career goes beyond passion and he partners like-minded organisations in his quest to empower communities.

“Community development is a very important component of my music career and I am happy to partner organisations that share my regard for those that society usually frowns upon and prisons ministry is an area in my heart” Mazuruse told The Standard Style.

The affable musician recently partnered Faith in God Ministries led by Bishop Assa and Apostle Mavis Gurupira to organise an outreach where they had lunch with female prisoners as well as providing sanitary wear, food and shoes to them.

Of this outreach, Mazuruse said he felt the warmth that comes with bringing smiles in fellow human beings regardless of their status and position in society.

“For me, it was a touching experience and as a person with passion for children. I encourage every citizen to think about prisoners as well as their kids who are left at home without fathers or mothers to look after them,” he said.

Pastor Regina Milaso of Fig Tree Assemply under Faith Ministries said they were happy to have partnered Mazuruse’s Music for Development Foundation given that their ministry was there to save all and bring them to Christ.

“During our recent outreach to Chikurubi Female Prison, we partnered Forward Mazuruse who provided the public address system and was the guest musician providing uplifting music,” Milaso said.

The Fig Tree Assemply leader said they provided lunch and bought groceries for the female inmates.

“God loves all and we were more than encouraged to see the female prisoners happy and inspired by the gospel music and words of encouragement shared. Some even gave their lives to Christ,” she said.

“As Faith Ministries, we will always be there to take the gospel to all and we thank God for partners like Mazuruse whose passion is music for hope,” Milaso said.

Mazuruse boasts of over two decades in the music industry and is very passionate about the less-privileged through his inspired music.

He coined the theme song for Fagio Marowa’s Donate a Shoe campaign, as well as one for Anenyasha who was to go for a liver transplant in India.

His previous album Jesu Ndiye Zvese had the the blockbuster Muneni Uko naMimi in which he collaborated with Tanzanian songstress Betty Barongo.