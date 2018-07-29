Pageant opens doors for young model

The recently-held preliminary Miss Tourism Zimbabwe pageants seem to have exposed latent modelling talent in the country and one such talent is Marondera-based Tiffany Maruva. Little known Maruva now believes she has what it takes to scale dizzy heights in the cut-throat modelling industry.

By Sukuoluhle Ndlovu

Maruva made her debut on the ramp when she contested at the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Mashonaland East pageant where she romped home as the first princess last month. She says she is inspired by Queen Hilzy, “a Zimbabwean model with a beautiful heart”.

A Computer Science degree student at the University of Zimbabwe, Maruva told The Standard Style that she was a passionate clothing designer, having worked on three pieces on her own so far.

“I have realised that I actually have the potential to be a great model. Miss Tourism Zimbabwe made me discover something in me and I am stopping at nothing to continue exploring my chances,” she said.

“I chose to contest because the way it happened carried a message to me. A model who is a former princess of the pageant approached me to try cat-walking because she believed I was a model.”

The 19-year-old model said she always had the passion for modelling, but because she was still at school the dream was difficult to pursue.

“I am proud of modelling because it unleashes the eagles that are within an African woman, the eagle of beauty, the eagle of confidence and the eagle of inspiration, among other eagles,” she said.

Maruva said she was looking for more opportunities that will open doors in her modelling career.

“I am not restricting myself to beauty pageants only, but I intend to spread my plate to commercial modelling. I am also planning to sign up with a modelling agency to acquire the necessary skills,” she said.

However, Maruva said she was hamstrung by lack of sponsorship.

Tiffany grew up in Marondera and went to Robert Gabriel Mugabe Primary School and Kriste Mambo High School.