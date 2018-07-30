Chawapiwa unlikely to sign for Chiefs

JOHANNESBURG — Baroka FC winger, Talent Chawapiwa, looks set to stay with the Limpopo-based football club despite being heavily linked with a move to Naturena.

Soccer Laduma

The talented Zimbabwe international winger has been linked to Mamelodi Sundowns, Bidvest Wits and Amakhosi, though it was Chiefs who emerged as the favourites to land his signature.

It was subsequently reported that Baroka were looking to cash in on a transfer figure of around R3,5 million.

It was thereafter reported that Chiefs’ interest in Chawapiwa escalated and when Emmanuel Letlotlo joined Baroka on loan earlier in the month, Chawapiwa was expected to move in the opposite direction as part of the deal.

However, indications are that Baroka have had a change in strategy and want to hold onto the player for at least one more season with coach Wedson Nyirenda revealing this week he is keen on having the player at his disposal for the upcoming campaign.

A source close to the club confirmed that, as it stands, he is staying with the club.

“There is no rush for the boy to leave Baroka for another club. Chiefs or another club that is interested in the player has to reach an agreement with Baroka for his transfer. For now, the player is staying with Baroka and he has no problem with that,” said the source.