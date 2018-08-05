My art is the ‘truth’: Moria

Musician and dancer Noreen Moria, real name Nokuthaba Makhwelo, has made a bold statement that she is the best performer and will soon surpass the efforts of other renowned female artistes in Bulawayo.

By Sindiso Dube

Noreen Moria, who recently released her latest single titled The Truth, said she was on her way to becoming the city’s top diva.

“I believe I am the best performer in the city, although i appreciate there are female performers like Sandra Ndebele that have raised the city’s flag high at national level,” she said.

“I appreciate the works that they have done in the industry and also the inspiration they have given me in my rising career.But I see myself being a better musician and performer than them.”

The musician spoke highly about her latest track, describing it as the biggest hip-hop song to come out of Bulawayo this year.

“My track The Truth is the truth. I can say my track is the best to come out of Bulawayo this year, I exhibited my rap prowess and showed other female rappers that I am better than them,” she said.

“I am young and versatile — I can sing, rap, dance and soon I will be trying my hand in acting. My art is the truth.”

Noreen Moria started dancing when she was in secondary school in Mganwini suburb. She has four songs under her belt and is working a remix for The Truth with Cal_Vin and GTI.