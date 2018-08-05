Losing artistes vow to press on with politics

There is no doubt that renowned sculptor-cum-musician Bryn Mteki defied odds by becoming the first artiste to participate in the presidential election race despite the dismal performance.

By Kennedy Nyavaya/Sindiso Dube

Juging from the election results, it would appear that the nation is not ready for artists in political office. The results of the elections pointed to massive losses for most stakeholders in the showbiz industry.

This year’s polls saw a rise in the number of artistes who threw their hats into the political ring as they sought office in local authorities and parliament.

The only winners from the creative sector are long-forgotten gospel singer and producer-cum-politician Elias Musakwa, who finally got a parliament seat after three successive losses in the past, Joshua Sacco and Energy Mutodi, who all won under Zanu PF tickets.

In a statement, Mteki acknowledged defeat saying he was ready for the next polls although he would gladly serve within the elected government if requested to do so.

“I accept the defeat, but then again it does not end here, I will continue with my fight to free the people of Zimbabwe,” said Mteki.

Similarly, controversial musician Hosiah Chipanga, who was eyeing the Dangamvura-Chikanga constituency seat, thanked his campaign team vowing that he would not give up his quest to sanitise politics.

“My mission to contest in the current mankind-inherited evil politics of the devil is not employment-seeking, but is necessitated by the desire and will to meet, convince and explain particularly to our African leaders how best they can live and lead their nations according to God,” he said.

“I won’t give up, I have no option, but to keep on trying by all means and ways possible that may make our leaders take me seriously.”

In Bulawayo, musician and arts administrator Nkululeko Nkala, popularly known as Khuliyo, filmmaker and blogger Nigel Ndlovu, acclaimed percussionist and Drums of Peace band founder Lewis Ndlovu were also on the losing train.

Khuliyo, who was a favourite in the race for the National Assembly in the Pumula constituency, but lost to an MDC Alliance candidate, expressed sadness adding that he had been denied a chance to make positive change for youths in his community.

“I know the change that I was going to make for Pumula, so I am sad that I didn’t make it. The election was not about me, but for the youths, we need representation in all top positions in the government,” he said.

“I will contest again in the next election and I am working towards the betterment of my area, I don’t need to wait for the next election to work for the people.”

Ndlovu, who was contesting in the Magwegwe constituency, said the reason why he entered into politics was because he was tired of merely complaining about the poor performance of legislators.

“I was tired of hearing people complaining, so I had to step up and participate in the election process. We, therefore, all need to rewrite our story and rebuild our Zimbabwe, but before we do all that, we need to change our communities. To completely transform our communities, we need a new vision and that new vision requires a new leadership,” said Ndlovu.

If they are considering participation in next elections, it is imperative that artistes need to prove their capabilities beyond the stage and the studio.