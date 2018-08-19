Champions FC Platinum stretch lead

FC Platinum…….(0) 2

Chapungu……….(0) 0

Defending champions FC Platinum took advantage of a slip-up by closest rivals Ngezi Platinum and stretched their lead at the summit of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer league log table to four points following a comfortable victory over Chapungu at Mandava stadium yesterday.

Two second half goals from Gift Mbweti and Winston Mhango were enough to ensure the Zvishavane-based platinum miners remained firmly in control of their title defence with 12 matches to go.

In Bulawayo, Ngezi dropped two valuable points after they were held to a one-all draw by third- placed Chicken Inn at Luveve.

FC Platinum gaffer Norman Mapeza was delighted to be within the club’s target of defending the league title at this stage.

“We are in line with our season’s objectives and I am happy with the way we are playing though I know there are a number of areas that need improvement,” Mapeza said.

“Like I said, we have to keep the momentum going and avoid losing concentration at a crucial stage, but so far I am happy with boys. It’s still game-on, so we have to fight until the season ends because it’s not yet over, our rivals are still well on track.”

The win saw FC Platinum complete a double over Chapungu having won the reverse fixture by a similar scoreline and maintaining dominance over their Midlands rivals.

After the two teams played a goalless first half, it was Gift Mbweti who broke the deadlock in the 61st minute.

Almost a quarter of an hour later, the champions double the lead with midfielder Winston Mhango scoring after being fed by Soccer Star of the Year Rodwell Chinyengetere.

FC Platinum were able to see out the match.

Chapungu coach Rodwell Dhlakama was disappointed after his side’s loss.

“We were playing well until today, perhaps today was not our day. We lost to an organised side but we are not losing hope. There is still time for us to recover and maintain our position in the league. We are not relegation material and we will win our next game. Already this is a done, so we have to move on,” said Dhlakama.