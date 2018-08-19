Sables in great escape

Uganda …….(10) 18

The Sables delivered their finest performance when it mattered most to avoid relegation from the Rugby Africa Gold Cup following a dominant 38-18 victory against hosts Uganda at the Kyadondo Rugby Club here in Kampala yesterday.

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO in Kampala, Uganda

Winless in their first four matches of the competition, the Sables, who started the year with high hopes of qualifying for the World Cup, were in danger of losing their place in the top tier of African rugby if they had failed to beat Uganda.

In the end, the Sables were full value for the victory yesterday – their first under South African coach Peter de Villiers –showing impressive character and composure to upstage a confident Ugandan side, cheered on by a boisterous home crowd, which had come expecting nothing short of a win.

Unlike in their past matches, they didn’t make too many unforced errors and when Uganda tried to run the little ball they did manage to win, they found Zimbabwe’s defence unyielding and invariably turned it over.

The Sables, on the other hand, were far more clinical. They got quick front-foot balls at the breakdown for the majority of the match and their passes went to hand and they hardly missed a tackle all afternoon. The Cranes, as Uganda are affectionately known, also had no answer to the hard, straight running of the Sables’ quick backs.

Zimbabwe began the match in confident fashion and took a deserved 10-19 lead at half-time through tries from flank Connor Pritchard, wing Tafadzwa Chitokwindo and centre Brendon Mandivenga while flyhalf Lenience Tambwera slotted home two conversions.

Uganda, who earlier trailed 14-0 down inside the first 30 minutes after having two of their players sent into the sin bin during that period, never gave up and, in fact, regrouped to finish the opening half stronger through a try converted try by flank Brian Oketayot and a conversion and a penalty by fullback Philip Wokorach.

Although Uganda fought hard in the second half, the Sables were simply too good on the day with Chitokwindo completing his brace just four minutes into the second half before the hosts hit back with their only try of the second half through centre Michael Okorach.

Wokorach’s 69th minute penalty after a period of dominance took the hosts within six points of Zimbabwe, but that was the closest they would get as two converted tries towards the end by Shingi Katsvere and Shayne Makombe secured a vital win for the Sables.

De Villiers was a relieved man after the final whistle, praising his charges for their fighting spirit.

“I didn’t go to the team after the final whistle because it’s their moment of glory. I want them to enjoy it for themselves, we worked a whole year…We are at this stage in a great place to be and these youngsters can only grow and I think Zim rugby can have years of rejoicing. We didn’t make it to the World Cup, but it’s not the end of the world. We are going to work hard now to win back the trust of the people for 2023,” he said.

Scrumhalf Ernest Mudzengerere was named the man of the match after delivering a superb display in place of vice-captain Hilton Mudariki, who was unavailable due to club commitments in England.

Scorers:

Uganda – Tries: Brian Oketayot and Michael Okorach. Penalties: Philip Wokorach (2), Conversions: Philip Wokorach (1)

Zimbabwe – Tries: Connor Pritchard, Tafadzwa Chitokwindo (2), Brendon Mandivenga, Shingi Katsvere, and Shayne Makombe. Conversions: Lenience Tambwera (4)