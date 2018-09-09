California dream for ex-housemaid Jonga

AFTER bagging two titles at the provincial stage of the National Amateur Body Builders Association (Nabba) Championships in Gauteng, South Africa, last week, former Ms Zimbabwe champion Regina Jonga is hoping to earn the opportunity to compete in California, United States, later this month.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Jonga, who has been in bodybuilding for the past six years, quit her job as a domestic worker in South Africa last year and relocated to concentrate on the sport full-time.

For the better part of the year Jonga has been working under the tutelage of former Zimbabwe heavyweight champion Paul Goredema at Pro Fitness Gym and looked sharp in Gauteng winning in her category as well as the overall champion.

“I’m feeling very happy to have won the Nabba provincials last weekend because the competition there was very tight. On the 29th of this month it’s Nabba nationals and I am hoping to do well. If I win, then I will go to compete in California in the US in November, which is a wonderful opportunity for me,” Jonga told The Sports Hub.

Last week Jonga won the Nabba ladies extreme and also took the overall winner’s crown.

Jonga has already begun preparations for the Nabba national finals pencilled for September 28 and 29, which will act as a qualifier for WFF world championships to be held in California on November 3 and 4.

At 41, Jonga still harbours dreams of becoming a professional in the iron pumping trade, which is why she has decided to do it full-time.

Without a job, her family is looking after her at the moment.

“I am based in Zimbabwe now and I have taken bodybuilding full-time. I was working as a domestic worker and I stopped in December when I decided to come home and be with my family. My family is helping in looking after me since I am looking for a job. I hope I will get something soon because I can’t keep on relying on my family,” she said.

“My target now is to become a pro and compete overseas. I am going to compete in bodybuilding until I reach my goals. I hope to get sponsorship soon as you know that bodybuilding is so expensive with the diet and supplements especially at this time when I am not working.”

The year 2015 was Jonga’s best so far, having won the 2015 South Africa H&H Women Physique title, the South Africa Steve Biko Show, Ms Limpopo, Ms Iron Lady 2015 and the big one — Ms Zimbabwe.

Since she started bodybuilding in 2012, Jonga has won an avalanche of events including Ms Novice 2012, Musclemania 2013, Iron Man 2014 and 2015, the 2015 South Africa H&H Women Physique, Ms Zimbabwe 2015 and Arnold Classic 2017 to mention, but a few.

Jonga hailed her new coach Goredema as well as Pro Fitness Gym for opening up their facility for her free of charge.

“I have greatly improved since I started training with him and I can already see that I will go far with him as my coach, he is the real deal. I am training at Pro Fitness free of charge because of him and I am grateful,” she said.