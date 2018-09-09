Moonchild Sanelly, Asaph to headline Shoko Festival

Urban culture and spoken word fiesta, Shoko Festival, which is set for September 28 to 30 in Harare and Chitungwiza, will for the first time be headlined by a female artiste, Moonchild Sanelly from South Africa.

By Kennedy Nyavaya

Moonchild, who sports a trendy mop of striking blue curls for a hairstyle, will present a taster performance at the Harare City Library Grounds stage on Saturday night before shutting the fete down at the Peace in The Hood gig in Chitungwiza.

The Weh Mameh singer will share the task of entertaining townies with other headliners comedian Farhan Esat and hip-hop artiste Asaph who will grace rotating stages on the first two nights respectively.

“This year we want to make Shoko about showcasing the dope, the alternative and the cutting edge in urban art,” Shoko Festival director Comrade Fatso said in a statement.

“We’re all about growing urban culture and pushing the boundaries of free expression. With the beautiful insanity of Moonchild Sanelly, the rising voice of Asaph and the challenging humour of Farhan Esat, I think we’ve got the right headliners to make this happen.”

Asaph, who has been topping local music charts for weeks with the mega hit Mambo, expressed gratitude for the mileage his song had earned pledging that he would give a spirited performance when he takes to the stage at Shoko Fest.

“I am overwhelmed by the support I am getting from Zimbabwe as a whole and also those that are following the music. I promise a fireworks set for both performances,” he said.

Shoko Festival will this year take place at multiple venues that include Reps Theatre for the comedy night, the Harare City Library Grounds and Unit L Community Hall Grounds in Chitungwiza.

Meanwhile, the Zim Hip Hop Conference will run for the second time in this year’s edition while the traditional Hub Unconference is scheduled to feature an array of free educational talks for artistes and the general public.

Shoko Festival is arguably Zimbabwe’s most popular and longest-running urban culture festival which has over the years provided a platform for comedians, musicians and spoken word artistes to perform.

