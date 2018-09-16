Ngezi catch them young

One of Zimbabwe’s leading platinum miners, Zimplats, and the sponsors of Premiership football side Ngezi Platinum Stars continue to give back to the Mhondoro community after hosting yet another successful edition of its annual sports gala at Nyagwene Primary School on Friday.

BY GARISH PHIRI IN MHONDORO, MUBAIRA

The Zimplats Ngezi Inter-District Sports Tournament was first held in 2012 as a way to promote sports in secondary schools in rural Mhondoro-Ngezi.

The annual event has played a key role in the identification and nurturing of talented sportspersons in the area, with players such as Tatenda Mchisa, Michael Charamba, Martin Nhubu and Abraham Chawodza, who are now part of Ngezi Platinum, having all been spotted through the programme.

Chegutu Rural District Council CEO Danny Zvobgo said the sports gala was continuing to grow in leaps and bounds over the years.

“This is a very important day on our annual calendar as we see it as a way of ploughing back to the community,” he said.

“We have been growing since 2012 as we started off with soccer only, now we have netball and volleyball. This is not a mere event, so we want to add more teams in Mashonaland West and add more people that will play in the national team.”

The sponsors, Zimplats, were represented by head of corporate affairs Busi Chindove, who said the annual event was playing a key role in identifying talent around the Mhondoro area.

“I would like to thank all the students who have taken part in the competition from the preliminary stages up to the finals,” she said.

“We are so grateful to Nash [National Association of Secondary School Heads] and Chegutu Rural District Council for the outstanding work they have done in co-ordinating the various schools in Chegutu district.

“As educators, we applaud you for your efforts. These efforts do a lot in shaping the future of our children beyond their academic capabilities.”

Premiership side Ngezi Platinum donated $23 500 towards the event.

The excelling individuals, who were identified during the sports gala, will be incorporated into Ngezi Platinum’s Under-19 side, which competes in the Northern Region Division One League.

Ngezi Platinum coach Tonderai Ndiraya (pictured right) also graced the occasion.