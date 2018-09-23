Diamond Boyz ‘invade’ Military Touch

After collaborating with Military Touch Movement’s boss Jah Prayzah on Chakalaka last year, the Mutare duo of DBoi and Sparxx, fondly known as Diamond Boyz, have roped in Jah Prayzah’s stable mate Nutty O for a song titled Dhukeke (Do Care).

By Sindiso Dube

The video, shot in Mutare at Birchenough Bridge, which was released on online video- sharing site YouTube last week, has attracted rave views and positive comments.

The single is the lead song off the duo’s forthcoming album Signal , which they will launch next year.

The duo’s publicist Jordan Link said they enjoy working with Nutty O after collaborating with him on their debut album.

“We worked with Nutty O before on our first album in 2014. We have a great working rapport and the artistic energy between Diamond Boyz and Nutty O is a recipe for a hit record,” Link said.

“We have a way of blending the two different genres together to produce something, which transcends genres and appeals to both Zimdancehall and Afro-pop fans”, he said.

Link said the production process was something out of Einstein’s genius hat.

“The premise of Dhukeke explores the power of appreciating and reassuring your loved one that you will always be there for them till the end of time,” he said.

“There is nothing more motivating in life than hearing words of assurance from someone you are emotionally invested in.”

Link said they were working quietly and fans should expect lots of surprises.

“We have set a five-year plan and I can guarantee you that we are going places. We have adopted the working mantra of working silently and let the work make the noise for you, so be prepared to be surprised from time to time, but our musical and artistic growth will be relevant at every stage,” he said.

The Dangamvura-born siblings. real names, Desmond (Dboi) and Dereck (Sparxx) Gopo, broke into stardom with their hit single Energy in 2014.