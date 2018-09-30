All systems go for Jacaranda Festival

It’s all systems go for the inaugural edition of the Jacaranda Music Festival set for Saturday from midday to midnight at Hellenic Sport Club where Afro-jazz legend Oliver Mtukudzi will headline with South Africa’s Yvonne Chaka Chaka, organisers have reassured.

By Staff Reporter

Organised by music promotion establishment Ngoma NeHosho, the event was to complement the “purple” jacaranda tree blooming in celebration of revival and happiness, organisers said.

“The aim of the one-day festival is to enhance Harare’s artistic and cultural scene by bringing all people together to celebrate and be new, as symbolised by the blooming jacarandas that line the streets of Harare,” festival director Walter Wanyanya said in a statement.

“We are proud to present a diverse and exciting top quality line-up with such legendary and established musicians and also to offer the opportunity for emerging acts to be seen.”

Also billed to perform is South African pop trio Micasa, globe-trotters Mokoomba, Blessing Chimanga, Evicted, Mbeu and the Mhodzi Tribe and Gemma Griffiths, among others.

Wanyanya also allayed cholera fears in light of the government ban on public gatherings, saying they had done “extensive consultations with the relevant authorities” who then gave them the green light to proceed.

“We will work with the Health and Safety department of the City of Harare and we will put in place measures to ensure that a high standard of hygiene is observed,” he said.

Wanyanya said a cholera awareness campaign would run concurrently with the event.

The festival is partnering with leading money transfer company Mukuru, Divine Sound Concerts and Power FM to bring music lovers the best one-day concert they will see this year.

Advance tickets for the concert, which are pegged at $10, are available at Techtools, Avondale shopping centre, as well as online on the Click n’ Pay website.