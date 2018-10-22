Chirikure, Nyathi head for Great Zimbabwe Festival

By Sandra Maricho in Gweru

Preparations for the inaugural Great Zimbabwe International Festival are at an advanced stage with organiers confirming roping in top poets Chirikure Chirikure (pictured above) and Albert Nyathi.

The organisers of the potentially one of the country’s biggest premier arts festival, Great International Festival of Arts, GIFA, said the first edition of the two-day event which was supposed to take place last monthend will draw big names from the entertainment industry.

The premier festival runs from October 27 to 28.

Founder and director of the festival, Gina Eugene Majuru said the event would be held at the Showgrounds in the ancient city of Masvingo.

“The festival will see young poets rubbing shoulders with big names such as Albert Nyathi, Chirikure Chirikure and celebrated musicians such as Sulu Chimbetu, Baba Harare, Andy Muridzo, Extra Large. We also have Mbeu, Elisha Daucy and other young entertainers on the line up,” she said.

Majuru said the venue had now changed to the more spacious oMasvingo Showgrounds.

“We moved to a bigger venue to accommodate more people. The festival is going to run for two days from 8am to 10 pm daily,” she said.

The festival is expected to help connect artists from different provinces with different talents with a link that will help them to collaborate and nurture the beauty in artistic works around the globe.