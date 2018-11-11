New Baba Harare project on the cards

While contemporary musician Braveman “Baba Harare” Chizvino (pictured) enjoys the success of the mega hit The Reason Why off his debut album Minamato Yarasta, a mammoth task lies ahead and his extended prayer now is that the follow-up 10-track Ramba Wakadzvanya project, set for release in January, will live up to the hype.

By Kennedy Nyavaya

Some will argue that Baba Harare had an easy pass to fame, getting such a big song off his second album, but blowing up is one thing, every rising artiste’s real dream is to keep ascending and the bassist is no exception.

In an interview with The Standard Style, the product of Jah Prayzah’s high-riding Third Generation band, described the title of the third album under his belt as both self-conviction and encouragement to his followers to keep on doing what makes them succeed in any field.

“It is for encouragement that in whatever one is doing they should continue pressing like I am doing because I am not planning to let go of my influence,” he said.

Produced by Maselo, the project will feature Zimdancehall prodigies Jah Signal and Enzo Ishall, but his faith in the project does not lie within the aforementioned names, rather the heavens.

“The problem with most artistes is thinking their music is listened to because they are very good. It is all God because all we can do is work, not changing the winning formula and then leave it to Him,” he said.

“This is what made my song a success and how it will continue happening in future projects. Artistes should not change whatever they are doing because of anyone else or following trends. one should just find where they are comfortable.”

After last week’s cameo performance at his former paymaster Jah Prayzah’s show that seemed to quash speculation that the two were on a collision course, Baba Harare reiterated that any such idea was a figment of those not privy to their relationship.

“Some people have created competition in their minds, but we are not in competition although we cannot stop people from saying what they want,” he said, despite his abrupt exit from the band in 2016 that left JP Studios at sixes and sevens over his decision.

All that is now water under the bridge and that is thanks to the fans that Baba Harare feels indebted to for accepting that he had left JP’s shadow.