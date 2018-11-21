Bethany releases fifth album

Gospel musician Bethany Pasinawako-Ngolomi is back.

By Style Reporter

The gospel diva — who shook the gospel music scene with the hit track Ndinzverei off her debut album Aripo — will on November 30 release her fifth album titled Jesu Pabasa.

The eight-track album was recorded at Lyt-On Studios and produced by Lyton Ngolomi, the musician’s husband.

Pasinawako-Ngolomi, who has on a number of projects roped in other musicians, told The Standard Style that the forthcoming album was “solely hers”.

“On this particular project I did it alone to give my fans more of me considering the fact that I have been quiet for a while,” she said.

The Nyasha singer had been away from the limelight for the past two years, after she recorded her previous album Paita Nyasha.

Her last two albums did not do well on the market, but Bethany believes Jesu Pabasa is just out of this world, singling out a number of tracks as potential hits.

“To date I have done four studio albums and this one would be my fifth. Songs to look forward to are Simudza Mnamato, Ndokutendai Nei, Handina and Nyaya Inoenda Kure, which is a traditional jam. It speaks about God being my protector, hence no harm fashioned against me shall see the light of day as God is on my side,” she said.

“I will be releasing a new video as well on the day of the launch. The video is being sponsored by Slimaz Pro As well as Mr and Mrs Mathias Mhere.”

Pasinawako-Ngolomi broke into the gospel music industry after being spotted by Freddy “Trinta” Mazivanjira in Mufakose.

“I started singing when I was in Form 4. Trinta heard me singing while he was passing through my place in Mufakose and he introduced me to MacDee [MacDonald Chidavaenzi, a producer].

“My first album was Aripo, which had songs like Ndinzverei, Nyasha, Soul Mate and the title track Aripo, which came with a video. The second album is called Anotida, which also was played on all radio stations, and the third is titled Anesu Jesu Narini. In 2016 I released my fourth and it’s titled Paita Nyasha.”

Pasinawako-Ngolomi said her husband gave her the impetus to sing.

“My husband has strongly supported me and he is the one who coordinates the band,” she said.

Apart from her solo projects, Pasinawako-Ngolomi has worked with a number of artistes, including Zangie Osborne from Zambia and Zimbabweans Mathias Mhere, Blessing Shumba, Kudzi Nyakudya, Pastor Olinda Marowa Ziwenga, Rumbie Zvirikuzhe as well as Reverend Togarepi Chivaviro, among others.