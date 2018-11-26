Young businessman defies odds

Inspirational American author Oriot Swett Marden describes success as not measured by what you accomplish, but by the opposition you have encountered and the courage with which you have maintained the struggle against overwhelming odds.

By STYLE REPORTER

This school of thought rings true for Mutare-born Joem Enterprises MD Joseph Munyebvu (32), who lost both parents at a very young age and had to fend for his siblings at a time he was supposed to be in school and finding his feet in life.

Now running a fledging printing and branding company in Harare, Munyebvu believes his life is a testimony and he is grateful to God for carrying him through.

“I honestly have no idea how I have managed to come this far because my life was outrightly doomed after my parents passed on, but I believe perseverance and hard work have carried me through the highs and lows life,” he told The Standard Style.

“I really thank God for the gift of life and the positive strides I am making in business because I never saw myself as a person who would amount to something in life.”

The young entrepreneur, who didn’t see much of his education as he had to look after his siblings, said it was the trying times he faced that shaped him into the man he is today.

“The truth is I never had it easy and though I had some rays of brilliance in class, I could not continue with my education as I had siblings and an ailing mother to look after,” he said.

“My father actually died before my mother and that sad experience forced me to skip my teenage life straight into adulthood and entrepreneurship was just the most reasonable option for me.

“I remember having to buy and sell early on in my life until such a time that I was able to join the music promotion fray as Joe Promotions and those who follow local music remember the work I did especially with the late sungura star Tongai Moyo among other dead and living music legends.”

The affable entrepreneur says his heart bleeds when he sees the challenges bedevilling the local arts sector because in times past both artistes and promoters would reap handsome rewards from the music industry.

“Back then, music paid well because piracy was not as rampant as it is now and music lovers were generally liquid enough to spend,” he said.

“I remember having a sold-out show in the Harare Gardens dubbed The return of Igwe after Tongai Moyo who was suffering from cancer had survived the many health scares he endured before finally succumbing to the disease.”

Munyebvu, who at one time was running Joe Taxis, a transport business alongside his music promotion interests, said it was the enterprising spirit in him that gave birth to the now thriving printing and branding Joem Enterprises business.

“I remember my name would always be mentioned under music promotion companies that fell by the wayside, but that did not deter me from continuing to work hard and seeking to revive my fortunes in business. I had to reinvent and Joem Enterprises bears testimony to my drive and I believe more is coming,” he said.

Registered in 2013, Joem Enterprises specialises in digital printing, corporate branding, large format printing as well as signage and banners in addition to servicing some of the best local and international brands.

“Joem Enterprises was registered in 2013 and we have continued to grow with each passing year. Our offices are in Harare CBD and we have everything in-house, including the graphic designers,” he said.

“We have also invested in the latest equipment from China as well as from South Africa and we are happy that most of our clients, who include local and international brands, are deriving value from our workmanship.”

Moving forward, the young entrepreneur says it is his wish to go for big contracts and tenders that can help add value to his work given that he believes in social entrepreneurship.

“I am one person who believes in giving back to the community and it is my hope that we get to attract big contracts and tenders that can propel us forward because we have the capacity to deliver,” he said.

“We also want to continue reaching out to the less privileged because over the years we have partnered with organisations like Danhiko in their quest to empower the disadvantaged and we hope to score big in that regard.”

The unassuming businessman is also the logistic and liaison director for Japhet Shortcat Muparutsa (JSM) Foundation established by UK-based former Warriors goalkeeper Japhet Muparutsa as he believes in continuing to work for community development because he appreciates where he came from.

“JSM Foundation is another unique platform that helps me give back to communities through sports development targeting talented but disadvantaged communities. To date, we have covered areas like Rusape, Mutare, Mbare in Harare and Renco Mine in Masvingo and we will soon be moving to Zaka,” he said.

Munyebvu encourages locals to continue working hard in spite of the challenging economic environment.

“Zimbabwe is generally facing a myriad of challenges, but opportunity favours the brave and it is my hope that we all continue working hard regardless. Opportunity should find us right in the trenches,” he said.