Macheso graces environment protection campaign

Sungura giant and Red Cross humanitarian ambassador Alick Macheso last week joined the environment protection campaign and took part in the Friends of the Environment 2018 walkathon with a stellar performance at Cross Dete in Matabeleland North province.

By Takemore Mazuruse

The four-hour act, which was part of the environment protection player’s advocacy and public education drive, was well-attended and Macheso was at his usual best.

Speaking after the performance, the sungura kingpin said he was humbled to be part of the initiative.

“Development work is now a part of my everyday life and I am happy to join this 2018 walkathon towards environment protection, courtesy of the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society,” Macheso said.

“We all have a duty to preserve the environment through avoiding wanton cutting-down of trees and where possible, by planting new ones like what the marchers participating in this campaign are doing leading to December 1 — the National Tree Planting day.”

The 2018 walkathon, which is the brainchild of Nyaradzo Funeral Services’ Friends of the Environment programme, was powered by various players, among them Old Mutual, OK Zimbabwe, Mimosa Mining Company and the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society.

The marchers started their campaign from Cross Dete to Binga as they raised awareness around protecting the environment.

Speaking to Standard Style, Friends of the Environment project officer and Walkathon deputy commander Augustine Mukaro said having Macheso on board was highly advantageous.

“Having a superstar in Macheso’s mould was the icing on the cake in that his crowd-pulling power helped us get the message across as many people who were gathered and we made sure his performances were punctuated by key environment protection messages,” he said.

Mukaro also revealed that Macheso, who is currently in South Africa where he had performances in Cape Town and Johannesburg on Friday and Saturday respectively, remained a star attraction even after he had left.

“Our walkathon was from Dete to Binga and even as we moved further towards Binga, the local community was highly expectant hoping Macheso would perform at the final event, but unfortunately he had commitments in South Africa,” Mukaro said.

Zimbabwe Red Cross Society secretary-general Maxwell Phiri said having Macheso, Red Cross senior management, staff and volunteers participating in the Friends of the Environment 2018 walkathon was in sync with their humanitarian and community development agenda.

“The Red Cross movement is about alleviating human suffering and championing community development through emergency and developmental efforts.

“We are, therefore, encouraged to have like-minded organisations like Friends of the Environment playing their part in ensuring safer and resilient communities,” Phiri said.