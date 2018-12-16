Journalist pens ‘marriage’ book

UNITED Arab Emirates-based Zimbabwean journalist-cum-author Zvakwana Nomore Sweto is happy with the success of his recently launched book titled Marriage in the 21st Century, which offers remedies on how to deal with suicidal thoughts brought by marital problems.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

In an interview with The Standard Style from his Dubai base, Sweto said the book acts as a counselling guide that encompasses areas which are affecting today’s generation in marriage.

“The book Marriage in the 21st Century is my first publication and I am pleased with the way it has been received considering it’s my first attempt. It has actually moulded me into a better person in that I receive messages from people seeking advice and some even seeking help to reconcile with their separated spouses,” he said.

“Marriages are no longer valued in the same way they were in the 80s and 90s. Divorce is now common, fashionable and it is our duty as authors and inspirational speakers to educate the younger generation.”

The book has gone as far as the United Kingdom, Kenya, Rwanda, Philippines, UAE, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Sweto described the book as not for marriages only, but also for the nation.

“If we are to have healthy marriages, it will be of benefit for our country economically-wise as we will have fewer budgets on drugs for various diseases caused by instability in marital life,” he said.

“It is with great pain that as a people we must accept the fact that marriage in our generation is different from our parents’ era, hence there is need to educate, learn and research information that can at least help maintain the marriage institution, but above all committing it unto God.”

His advice to couples is to attend marriage seminars as well as respect their spouses and love them while to those who are single he encourages them to know their partners well before marrying them.

Major themes discussed in the book include conflict resolution, divorce, remarrying, sex, children and managing long-distance marriages.