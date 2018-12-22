Dondo comes of age

Afro-fusion musician Sam Dondo seems to have found his feet in the cut-throat music industry following a polished act on Wednesday when he launched his third album titled Maturikwa at The Venue in Avondale, Harare.

By Style Reporter

The 10-track offering, which was produced by Munya Vialy and South Africa-based Allie Keys, comes almost two years after his last project titled Game Changer.

The colourful launch was beamed live on ZTV, thanks to Impala Car Rental who bankrolled the event. Dondo is the brand ambassador of the car hire firm.

Dondo is accustomed to mega album launches. In 2016 he made a grand entrance on the mainstream music scene with a colourful launch of the album Dyara Minamato at 7Arts Theatre where he was supported by music gurus — Oliver Mtukudzi, Alick Macheso, Jah Prayzah, Sulumani Chimbetu and Lady “Eriza” Storm.

Game Changer was his second album and its launch at a local upmarket hotel was just spectacular.

On Wednesday, the lanky musician was it at again as he launched his six-track album in a fashionable way.

Award-winning Afro-jazz musician Bob Nyabinde opened the event with the track Pane Nyaya before serenading fans with tracks from his yesteryear hits, including Mombe YasaManyika and Vanonakidza, among others.

Thereafter, Dondo took to the stage and performed one song to allow guest of honour Tanga WekwaSando to deliver his remarks.

The veteran jazz crooner lamented the challenges facing the art sector, particularly musicians were facing.

After what looked like an implausible speech from Tanga WekwaSando, Dondo, who is backed by the group Impala Subway Crooners, returned to the stage and belted songs from his latest album, coalescing them with tracks from his two previous albums.

Fans took to the dance floor, they sang along and clapped along.

The show was wrapped up by Andy Muridzo who also gave a scintillating performance.

Dondo’s album consists of songs such as the title track Maturikwa, Kusekwa Nenyika, Ushe Madzoro, Dondo Ndini, Nherera and I am Only Human, among others.

The event also saw the launch of the video of the song Maturikwa.