Kumene unleashes gem of an album

Sungura musician Lucky Kumene seems to have struck the right chord following the recent release of his third album titled Ngoda YaMwari.

By Style Reporter

The upcoming musician, who launched the album at East Point, formerly Jazz 105 in Harare early this month, believes the new project is a masterpiece.

“The album is just doing great on the market since its release. The reception is fantastic, awesome and we are excited about this,” Kumene told The Standard Style.

“The title track has just proved to be a diamond [ngoda is the community lingo for diamond]. Wherever I perform, fans are clamouring Ngoda, Ngoda Ngoda, proving how popular the song has become. Some people are actually calling themselves ‘Bosses’ influenced by the track called MaBoss, which is on the album.”

Kumene said the track Ndouya Ishe takes people to the spiritual world.

“If you listen to the song Ndouya Ishe, chances are likely that one will repent and the track Kariba is a love ballad and has proven popular among distant lovers,” he said.

Other tracks on the album include Nyarie and Zvipo.

The youthful musician who is a gifted guitarist and vocalist said he had lined up a number of shows meant to promote the new album.

“We have lined up live shows for the Christmas holidays and we have already been fully booked to perform around the country this festive holiday,” he said.

“Fans who would want to enjoy our music can visit our website wwww.kumenepowermusic.co.zw and make arrangements to buy online,” he said.

Born and bred in Buhera’s Mutendera village, Kumene has two previous albums Poronki (2015) and Vape Moyo (2017).