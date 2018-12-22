Mamimine embarks on massive project

Humanitarian musician Anderson Mamimine has embarked on an ambitious project titled Life on Earth, which will see him collaborating with some of the continent’s biggest artistes.

By Moses Mugugunyeki

The 10-year project comes after the success of his other project titled Hell on Earth, which scooped the second prize at the Voice of America’s (VOA) Africa Health Network Awards in 2013.

Mamimine, who is battling glaucoma, said his new project would see him roping in Africa’s top artistes, including veteran Lesotho musician Tsepo Tshola, the Senegalese duo of Youssou N’Dour and Ismaël Lô and Mali’s Salif Keïta, among others.

“As you know, I have been away for some time due to my eye condition and I only have under 7% sight left in my right eye,” Mamimine said.

“I have started this new initiative titled Life on Earth, which is a 10-year project comprising 20 volumes. Each volume will carry eight tracks, thus 160 songs. So far, I have composed 62 songs and I am working on the songs of the first volume, in which I will feature some children and the biggest names in African music.”

Mamimine made his debut on the mainstream music scene with a project titled Unite for Children, which featured Victor Kunonga, Willis Wataffi, the late Chiwoniso Maraire, Albert Nyathi, Dereck Mpofu, Razor Kutt, Oliver Mtukudzi and Positive Life Choir, a choir of orphans and people living with HIV.

“I was recently in Lesotho and I sold my idea to Tsepo Tshola, who agreed to be part of the project. He will soon come to Zimbabwe. My next port of call will be Abuja, Nigeria, where I want to meet Israel Oseun Dasco, who was the winner of the VOA Africa Health Network Awards in 2013,” he said.

“From Nigeria, I will travel to Senegal and Mali where I will engage with my brothers Youssou N’Dour, Ismaël Lô and Salif Keïta. My biggest impediment is French, the language that is used in most West African countries. However, we intend to have one of our songs sung in French.”

The founder of Anderson Save Humanity Project said his new project focused on promoting peace and maintaining a clean geographical environment.

“I am so passionate about children and I would be happy to involve them in my projects,” he said.