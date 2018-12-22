Prophet Bondera to host crusade into new year

All roads will on New Year’s Eve lead to Kamunhu shopping centre in Mabvuku for the annual Grace Harvest Ministries International (GHMI) cross-over prayer crusade dubbed Night of Open Heavens.

By Style Reporter

The all-night crusade, according to GHMI founder Prophet Tawanda Bondera (pictured right), would usher congregants into the New Year. He said the theme for this year’s crusade was derived from Psalms 78:24, which says: “He rained down manna upon them to eat and gave them food from heaven.”

Two weeks ago GHMI held its annual general conference, which was graced by the church’s leaders from different assemblies. The conference also agreed on Psalms 78:24 as the theme for 2019.

Prophet Bondera told The Standard Style that the crusade was open to all people regardless of their denominations.

“It will be a mistake for one to enter into the New Year without a prophetic word,” Prophet Bondera said.

The all-night prayer will start at 6pm and end the following morning.

“We are hosting this important crusade at our church site at Kamunhu shopping centre in Mabvuku. It will be a great night of healing and deliverance,” he said.

Prophet Bondera has this year presided over the church’s healing and deliverance services held outside Harare, including a miracle service dubbed Chimanimani Miracle Explo at Hotsprings Nemaramba (Pamusharu) in Manicaland province and several crusades in South Africa.

The church recently opened new assemblies in Marondera and Domboshava as it embarks on an expansion programme.