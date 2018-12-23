Miss Byo for Miss Africa-Calabar

Reigning Miss Bulawayo Anelisiwe Ndebele will be representing Zimbabwe in the finals of Miss Africa Calabar to be held in Nigeria on December 27.

By Sindiso Dube

The pageant, set for the beautiful city of Calabar, Cross River state, will run under the theme Green economy, a tool for sustainable development.

The contest seeks to crown a beauty queen who will promote the green economy and initiatives as a veritable tool for sustainable development, while merging beauty with nature and a tenacious course centred around creating the much-needed awareness on humans’ direct and indirect impact on the environment.

The pageant, which is in its third edition, is another permanent inclusion by Senator Ben Ayade, the executive governor of Cross River, to the Christmas festival and Carnival Calabar events calendar. The eventual winner will be the face of the Christmas festival/Carnival brand as well as Cross River state tourism.

Speaking to The Standard Style from Nigeria, Ndebele said she was excited and ready for the contest.

“I am excited to be representing Zimbabwe at this prestigious event. I am looking forward to winning the crown and lifting the Zimbabwean flag high,” she said.

“I am delighted about being the Zimbabwean ambassador and to get to share information about my country with other African states. I will do my best to show the world that Zimbabwe is blessed.

“My modelling career has been taken to greater heights by participating in Miss Africa Calabar. I have grown as an individual and I am thankful to the people that have supported me. Through you, this journey has been possible.”

Former Miss Zimbabwe and Open Eye Studio owner Samantha Tshuma — Ndebele’s mentor and coach — called on Zimbabweans to support their representative.

“I am very proud of her and wish her the best of luck. We are behind her as Open Eye Studio, but we are also asking for Bulawayo and Zimbabwe as a whole to support her through the Miss Africa Calabar Facebook and Instagram pages,” said Tshuma.