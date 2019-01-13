Busy year awaits Social Doctor

Entrepreneur-cum-gospel musician Farai Makandanje, aka Social Doctor, says he has what it takes to be counted among the country’s big names of gospel music this year.

By Style Reporter

Social Doctor is riding high with a single titled Anoropafadza on which he features gospel songstress Pastor Olinda Marowa Ziwenga. He described the song as marking the beginning of a busy and eventful year on his part.

“I opened the year with a single track Anoropafadza featuring Pastor Olinda Marowa Ziwenga. The track was released on January 5 in both audio and video.

The song was first played on National FM on the day and many fans called in the studio rating it as the best,” Social Doctor said.

“The song encourages people to seek the blessing of the Lord as this unlocks avenues to their success and we have chosen to begin the year with such a song since most people will have a lot of pressure thus they forget to seek the blessings.”

Social Doctor, who engaged producer Gift Chipisa of T&C Records on the single, has other projects lined up this year.

“I am working on three other single tracks which I am going to release before I launch my second album in August. All the singles will be accompanied by videos,” he said.

“I am also working on four videos from my debut album Munoshamisa, which I intend to release once they are done. We will also be holding shows throughout the country to promote the singles and songs from the album Munoshamisa.”

The 25-year-old gospel crooner made his entrance into the mainstream music industry with a single titled Buruka Uone in May last year before releasing an eight-track album titled Munoshamisa on October 19 last year.

“My first single Buruka Uone got favourable airplay on radio stations, which motivated me to release the album Munoshamisa in October,” he said.

The album, which was produced by Lyton Ngolomi at Lyton Studios and the backing vocals done by Bethen Pasinawako, carries tracks such as Fambai Neni, Mwanasikana, Buruka Uone, Ndimi Mwari, Kubata Kwenyu, Munoshamisa, Jesu Waroverwa and Makafanira.

Social Doctor is married to Yvonne Chimunda and they are blessed with a son, Anopaishe Makandanje.