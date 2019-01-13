Musakanye’s happiness comes in the morning

SOUTH Africa-based Zimbabwean contemporary gospel singer Violet Musakanye is basking in the glory of the release of her latest eight-track album titled Joy Comes in The Morning, which she said demonstrates her growth in the industry.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The Masvingo-bred singer sings in Shona which is blended with English to capture many souls.

In an interview with The Standard Style from her Mzansi base she said, “I am happy with my journey that started at a tender age singing in church when I worked with Bishop Kenneth Mangwenzi as I got the exposure and continue to build confidence to minister through music,” she said.

“My latest album was recorded at three studios, namely Big Sounds, Size Music and Reazonant Studio, to bring a different feel as I know where each of my producers’ strength lies. I hope that this year my music is going to be on another level.”

She said the general message on this album is about the joy and confidence that comes when one puts his or her trust and faith in God as a source of everything.

“Although I feel that all the songs on the album are good, I think Sakutendeka and the title track Joy Comes in the Morning will make more waves on the market as they are songs that give strength when one is losing,” she said.

Musakanye, a member of United Family International Church, said what makes her stand among other gospel artistes is that she prefers to run her own race and does not wish to compete or outdo someone with her main focus being to make an impact in winning and reviving souls.

“I chose gospel because that is the environment I was exposed to as I grew up as a child of church leaders. I had a strict Christian upbringing so love and passion for God automatically led me to gospel,” she said.

“I believe music was something in my veins from way back as at school and my favourite club was the school choir. When I joined I was so vocal that I ended up being in the lead vocal group and creating a lot of songs.”

Her wish is to make an impact across Africa, digging out hidden talent in young stars and work as a powerful team.

Musakanye launched her musical career in 2017 when she recorded her first single Hakuna Mumwe at Size Music Production of South Africa and the song made waves on local radio stations.

The 28-year-old singer draws her inspiration from local top gospel singers such as Minister Mahendere, Fungisai Mashavave-Zvakavapano, Bethen Pasinawako and her mother whom she said is also great songwriter.