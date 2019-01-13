Natsa’s debut album celebrates his life

UPCOMING gospel artiste Rodney Munashe Natsa has released a powerful debut album laden with emotion and depth, that explores how God helped him to conquer many challenges in his life, including being involved in two separate road accidents, but escaping with minor injuries in both cases.

Gospel music sermon: with The Master

The Heaven Dwellers frontman says the new album, titled Ndiyeyu Jesu released last year, is meant to create life-changing experiences for the world and the message on each song was considered with that mission in mind.

The five-track offering, produced at Brighton Zere’s Grandmasters Studio, is made up of songs Ndiyeyu Jesu, Ndirikufara, Jesu Idombo, Denga Rizere Nemi and Simba Romunamato.

“The title track is a song that reminds me of the power of God following the hardships that I went through since birth, including being involved in two car accidents, all theses times I only had minor injuries,” Natsa said.

“Thank God for shaming the devil who was after my life. In the first accident I sustained soft tissue chest injuries and in the second I had minor head injuries.

“In the song, I was also inspired by a friend who survived cancer, God can do wonders in one’s life. When you feel that there is no more hope I say ndiyeyu Jesu akatimutsa.”

The track Simba Remunamato is his favourite as it shows the power in prayer even in times of trouble.

“Whatever situation a person might be in, tell God, He has you covered, He is there to protect us,” he said.

“For I know the plans I have for you, plans not to harm you, but to make you prosper.

“All you need to do is tell God just like Shadreck, Misheck and Abednigo who trusted in the Lord. And indeed He protected them, therefore the song reveals the power in prayer.”

Natsa says the album has been received well considering that it is his first project.

“To me they are not my fans, but my family. They can also visit me on my Facebook account called Rodney Natsa Music Page.The video Ndiyeyu Jesu is on YouTube,” he said.

He narrated how difficult circumstances had helped to mould him into a better musician.

“My music career started when I was young. My uncle in the rural areas would chuck me out of the boys’ hut where we slept whenever I wanted to sleep with the rest of the boys accusing me of bed-wetting,” he said.

“I would then go and sleep paruware [rocky surface] and start singing ‘Ndariwana dombo rekukwira kudenga, ndariwana dombo rekukwira kudenga, which was a common chorus then.”

Later he joined the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe Sunday School and was appointed the church’s choir director in 2009.

Born in February 1987, Natsa and his younger sister were raised by a single parent, Martha Natsa — a strong woman who worked tirelessly to take care of her two children.

“She is my role model. I love you mother, you stood by us, now I am also a holder of a Diploma in Stores Management and Inventory Control and currently studying for a diploma in purchasing and supply,” he said.

He is happily married to Shupikai Natsa and is a father of two lovely boys Tinevimbo and Tinomudaishe.

