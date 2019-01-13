NGZ to adopt new game plan

National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo has embraced the new dispensation through adopting activities that promote the new republic’s vision.

BY SHARON SIBINDI in bulawayo

In an interview with The Standard Style, the assistant and exhibition curator of NGZ in Bulawayo, Clifford Zulu, said they want to embrace the second republic in terms of the new administration.

“We are continuously changing and obviously looking at the new blueprint. The gallery also will be lining up its activities in programmes around the new blueprint that was announced by the Finance minister last year in October,” he said.

“We are also expecting similar programmes like last year and so far we have confirmed 10 visiting international artists that will be joining us this year. We are expecting an exhibition of print makings from Namibia, Botswana and the rest of the resident artists will be from South Africa, Kenya, Angola, Botswana as well as the Netherlands.”

Zulu said this year, the gallery wants to introduce a new group of younger artists.

“We appreciate that the mature, older, senior artists are now able to set up their own galleries and studios, so we want to empower these younger artists from colleges, vocational centres and universities,” he said.

“Besides that, our major exhibition for this year will be People of the South. We want to visit the region of Matabeleland and collect objects — tangible and intangible objects — music and dance and bring them to the gallery for a major exhibition this year.”

Zulu said plans were afoot on spreading the project My Beautiful Home to other provinces in the region.

“We want to see what Tsholotsho, Plumtree and Nkayi people are doing and also catching up and benefiting from this creditable project,” he said.