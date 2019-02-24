RTG’s A’Zambezi River Lodge rules the roost

By Style Reporter

Rainbow Tourism Group’s four-star A’Zambezi River Lodge restaurant — Amulonga — was recently awarded the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence 2018.

Amulonga, meaning “by the river”, is on the banks of the Zambezi in Victoria Falls with breathtaking views of the river and its famous sunsets. This is the only restaurant in the resort town where guests get close to wild animals such as warthogs, hippos, elephants and antelopes, among others, which at times visit the lodge while dining.

The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner both buffet and a la carte menu. Beverages are available at the Zambezi Bar, which is located next to the restaurant. Guests can look forward to sampling and enjoying the Amulonga special crocodile and warthog meats.

With a seating capacity of 120 diners, Amulonga offers a scrumptious combination of modern Western cuisine, a wide selection of game meat, a few carefully selected unique African delicacies, vegetarian dishes, exciting culinary prowess and impeccable hospitality, the restaurant presents a truly captivating and memorable dining experience, which is complemented by traditional entertainment nightly during dinner.

“Congratulations! We are pleased to present Amulonga Restaurant at A’Zambezi River Lodge with a 2018 Certificate of Excellence. This certificate distinguishes your business from competitors and gives customers even more reason to choose you” read the statement from TripAdvisor management.

TripAdvisor is an American travel website company providing reviews of travel related content.

In 2018 A’Zambezi River Lodge was awarded the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame certificate for consistently receiving strong praise and ratings from travellers over a five-year period.

The hotel also received the Recommended on HolidayCheck 2018 certificate from HolidayCheck, a German-based guest review platform, which focuses on up-to-date touristic information.

“We are humbled by the recognition. We exist to create and deliver amazing guest experiences, so receiving this award is confirmation that we are succeeding in this regard” said Hilda Magaso, the hotel’s general manager.

“A’Zambezi River Lodge is the only hotel located on the river banks of the mighty Zambezi River. We are, therefore, the perfect resort for relaxing and recharging in the quiet ambience of the African wild life and nature.”

A’Zambezi River Lodge is the ideal venue for leisure visitors, bush dinners, incentive group activities and cocktail parties, and is the perfect destination for a memorable wedding in the plush, evergreen hotel gardens overlooking the mighty Zambezi River.

Services on offer include indoor conferencing facilities, which cater for up to 100 delegates, and gardens, which are ideal for weddings, breakfast meetings, luncheons, gala dinners and cocktails for up to 400 delegates.

Its scenic location makes A’Zambezi River Lodge the ideal destination for leisure, business or social events, banqueting functions and that unique once-in-a-lifetime memorable wedding experience. In recent years the hotel has become a popular venue for destination weddings.

The Sebastian Cocktail Bar and Lounge (named after the hotel’s “resident” hippo) provides the perfect ending to the day — a world-class beverage experience accompanied by stunning views of the mighty Zambezi and the occasional meandering wildlife.

The hotel now operates daily cruises, including a sunrise cruise on the mighty Zambezi River, for those who wish to absorb the serene calmness of the river at the crack of dawn.