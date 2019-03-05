Massive turn-out at GHMI Big Sunday

Healing, deliverance and miracles were the hallmarks of last Sunday’s crusade dubbed Big Sunday of Exposing Evil Altars hosted by Grace Harvest Ministries International (GHMI) in Mabvuku.

By Style Reporter

Hundreds of congregants thronged the church situated at Kamunhu shopping centre, where miracles were performed by the church’s founder and lead pastor, Prophet Tawanda Bondera (pictured below). Musician-cum-preacher Mathias Mhere was the guest preacher.

“The crusade was held under the theme Big Sunday of Exposing Evil Altars and was inspired by Proverbs 26:27, which says, ‘Whoever digs a pit will fall into it; if someone rolls a stone, it will roll back on them’,” Prophet Bondera said.

Pastor Mhere, who is famed for his powerful ministering through music, preached about standing firm in the Lord.

According to Prophet Bondera, many received their deliverance and healing, with 138 people receiving Jesus Christ as their Lord.

“God does a lot of things in people’s lives and this was exhibited at the crusade. The Lord brought restoration from brokenness and hope for a fresh start for many people who came on the day,” he said.

Prophet Bondera has over the years presided over the church’s healing and deliverance services in the country, including a miracle service dubbed Chimanimani Miracle Explo at Hotsprings Nemaramba (Pamusharu) in Manicaland province and several crusades in South Africa.

The church recently opened new assemblies in Marondera and Domboshava as it embarks on an expansion programme.