Byo visual artist yearns for disabled recognition

BY SHARON SIBINDI

BULAWAYO visual artist Charles Dube has called for the recognition of the disabled artists, indicating that the social group also has serious talent, which must not be left tabbed.

Dube last year painted a portrait of President Emmerson Mnangagwa that was displayed during the Independence Day celebrations at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

In an interview with Standard Style, Dube said the disabled should not be excluded as they also contribute in the sector, which he described as part of the backbone of the country’s tourism industry.

“Disabled talented visual artists should not be exempted as their work contributes a lot in the country. They need to be identified from disabled people’s centres like Jairos Jiri Centre,” Dube said.

“They need to be identified also from within their schools, community and society at large then find means by which to mobilise, find sociable venues to train them. I am very much prepared to train them and others can join me.”

Dube also proposed for an association, which would look into the sector’s challenges and address burning issues to the relevant authorities.

“ This will go a long way in uniting the artists disabled and able across the gender divide. This will empower the artists, protect them, protect our rights, link us to the global village,” he added.