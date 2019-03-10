Fireworks expected at Patoranking gig

By Kennedy Nyavaya

New kid on the block music promoter Kayse Connect Corporation have promised a night filled with fireworks and class when they host Nigerian dancehall star Patoranking at their inaugural concert on April 26 at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

Born Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, the Love You Die singer will share the stage with local musicians, including Winky D, Jah Prayzah, Sulumani Chimbetu, ExQ, Takura, Nutty O and Jah Signal along with a group of wheel spinners.

Speaking to Standard Style, a representative of the organisers, Nyasha Muswaka, promised a night to remember when the extensive line-up takes to the stage.

“A lot of hard work is going into the preparations for this show because we believe in setting high standards in our drive to entertain, so the night will give revellers a memorable feel of how well planned concerts should be,” said Muswaka.

According to him, although Kayse is expanding its wings from the initial hospitality business, their aim is to provide a home away from home and this gig is “just one among several ways we have lined up to achieve our mandate”.

“Looking at this concert, the line-up is different because we have also diversified by including artistes from various genres with the idea of catering for diverse tastes in music,” he said.

Tickets for the show, which are available online on www.clicknpay.africa, are pegged at US$15 or ZWR$45 ordinary, US$40 or ZWR$120 for the VIP ones, while the VVIP ones are selling at US$80 or ZWR$240.

Meanwhile, Patoranking, who will land in the country two days before the show, is bringing his full band and will get a chance to meet and engage local artistes as well as music stakeholders.

“Bringing him would help grow some local talent and the entertainment industry as a whole including the economic side through collaborations which will put the country on the map,” said Muswaka, adding that fans would have some warm moments with the Naija star.