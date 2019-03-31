King 98’s gamble pays off

By Style Reporter

What a gamble! Fast-rising hip-hop artiste King 98’s album launch got a major boost after South African rapper Nasty C confirmed his Zimbabwe visit for the event slated for Wingate Golf Club, Harare on May 1.

King 98 will launch his debut album titled Francesca, a dedication to his mother. He will be supported by a star-studded group of local and international artistes.

Nigerian star David “Davido” Adeleke, who featured on King 98’s single No Bad Vibes released in January, was the first one to endorse the young rapper’s album launch, which will also be graced by South Africa’s Nadia Nakai as well as locals DJ Silence Dosh, Union 5, Tammy Moyo and Ashleigh Moyo, popularly known as “Shashl” in music circles.

Last week, the album launch got a major boost when Nasty confirmed his visit to Zimbabwe, a second at the same venue. In August last year he shared the stage with King 98 at a packed Wingate Golf Club during a charity show dubbed Change a Life Concert.

“I am happy I coming back to Zimbabwe to support my man King 98. Let’s hook up at Wingate Golf Club, Harare,” the South African said in a video clip.

The Strings and Bling singer also features on King 98’s 12-track album on the song titled Wacko.

“We completed the collaboration with Nasty C and it’s titled Wacko. Other songs on the album include Pardon Me, Trouble, Twisted and Cake. The title track Francesca is done already and is a dedication to a great woman, my mother,” said King 98.

The 22-year-old rapper said he was happy that his association with some of the continental heavy weights in the world of hip-hop was paying off.

“I am happy that I have great mentors who are willing to support me as I launch my career. Hats off to brothers Davido and Nasty Cy who are eager to see me rise in my chosen career,” King 98 said.

The former Watershed College student who is now pursuing an Arts and Culture degree at a South African university promised to give his best shot at the launch.

During his last act at Wingate Golf Club King 98 put on a vintage, performing four tracks Man Dem, Duce, Defeat and Flex sending the packed Wingate Golf Club into frenzy.

His manager DJ Simmz said preparations for the album launch were gathering momentum.

“We are on course visiting colleges and universities with the aim of publicising the event, which we hope is for the youths,” he said.

King 98 said the title track emanates from his mother’s name because she is the reason why he is pursuing his passion.

“My mom should receive the recognition she deserves for all of the amazing things she has done for me in my life. I can’t thank her enough for all she has done for me and this album is a dedication to her,” King 98 said.