Mbeu in double Mutare shows

RISING contemporary musician Ashton Nyahora, commonly referred to as Mbeu in musical circles, will perform at Mutare’s Club Mandisa on Friday and Saturday in double shows that are dedicated to the late Oliver Mtukudzi.

Mtukudzi died early this year in Harare.

Mbeu, the Pakare Paye Arts Centre prodigy, who for eight years honed his musical skills under the tutelage of Mtukudzi, is now making strides in the music sector.

Backed by his group, Mhodzi Tribe, Mbeu is expected to play songs from his debut album titled Hatizvimirire and the latest 10-track sophomore project named Hatikendenge, a declaration of his approach to the troubles he is facing in the music journey.

Tracks such as Mavanga and Mumwe Wangu are enjoying commemdable airplay on the local and international airwaves.

“I am looking forward to playing at Club Mandisa. It is a very good venue and the fans are very receptive. Fans must come in their numbers and watch us doing our thing,” said Mbeu.

“Tuku was a father to everyone who passed through Pakare Paye Arts Centre. He was one person who taught us to be level-headed from day one, so working with him was very helpful for my career and that of other musicians he mentored.”

Club Mandisa director Boniface Nyamanhindi said he was delighted to host Mbeu whose musical star is shining brighter with each outing.

“As a club, we are continuing with our objective of bringing in top-notch stars to perform at our venue. Mbeu’s music is appealing to all section of our fans we are looking forward to a great performance from him,” said Nyamanhindi.

Mbeu’s entry into music is a tale of determination meeting hard work with a dose of teenage passion influenced by the talent of like-minded peers.

Of late, the Mhodzi Tribe Band leader has been staging top-notch live performances while his frequently released music enjoys high rotation on different mainstream platforms locally and regionally.