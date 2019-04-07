Amuli on the mend

By Sandra Maricho

ZVISHAVANE-based sungura musician Gift “Case” Amuli (pictured above) says he is on the mend from the injuries he suffered after his vehicle was involved in an accident in Gweru early this year.

The Wamatuka singer cheated death after his car overturned, and last week he told Standard Style that he was on the road to recovery although he still uses mobility aids.

He refuted claims circulaiting on social media that he had hit hard times and was failing to foot hospital bills.

“My car was severely damaged and it’s now a write-off,” Amuli said.

“My right arm was fractured and it is in a plaster cast, but I am recovering.”

Amuli was born in Zhombe in 1974 and began his music career in Zvishavane, where he was a member of the Shabanie-Mashava Mines sponsored outfit Zvishavane Sounds, which was led by the late Joseph Mutero. The group is famed for the hit Mutongi Gava.

Zvishavane Sounds members were employed on full-time basis by the mining company’s social welfare department. However, in 2002, Amuli went solo and released a five-track album titled Wedangwe, which was poorly recieved.

After a lengthy sabbatical, he released the album By Ginya, which carried the hit Amai Vevana, but his turning point was in 2013 when he dropped the album Munozvigona Sei, which had the chart-busting Wamatuka.

His other albums are Machena, Yave Munesu, Bhora Mberi and Masvingo.

The musician said the accident was a drawback to his career and bemoaned piracy.

“l promise to make a comeback soon because l have realised that l am starving my fans in terms of new music. I won’t disclose the exact dates, but this year l will do something for my fans,” he said.

“As artistes, we have been negatively affected by piracy to such an extent that we are disheartened to continue releasing music. I hope the government will put in place policies and laws to cushion musicians so that they get proceeds from selling their music.”