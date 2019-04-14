Club Mandisa rolls out holiday parties

BY STYLE REPORTER

One of the leading Mutare entertainment spots — Club Mandisa — has lined up a number of gigs, including performances by rising contemporary musician Ashton “Mbeu” Nyahora and popular exotic pole dancers as part of the Independence and Easter holidays entertainment menu.

Mbeu will perform on Good Friday and Easter Saturday in a double thriller. Backed by the group, Mhodzi Tribe, Mbeu is expected to play songs from his debut album titled

Hatizvimirire and the latest 10-track sophomore project named Hatikendenge, a declaration of his approach to the troubles he is facing in the music journey.

Tracks Mavanga and Mumwe Wangu are currently enjoying wide airplay on local and international airwaves.

The pole dancing craze has reached its zenith at Club Mandisa and the dancing enclosure will be hosting top pole dancers dishing out an exciting entertainment menu.

The state-of-the-art VIP enclosure has opened avenues for top-flight entertainment and revellers will have quality entertainment throughout the holidays.

Mandisa Kings and Queens will also be part of the entertainment menu.

Club Mandisa director Boniface Nyamanhindi said they had lined up potentially-explosive shows.

“It is holiday time and as usual we have lined up great shows for our audiences. We are bringing Mbeu on April 19 and 20, so that people can enjoy his music that is becoming

more and more popular with each show,” Nyamanhindi said.

“We will be having the pole dancing that has been our major trump card. We are inviting all the fans to come and enjoy a holiday with a difference. We have cold beer, braai and

whiskies at very reasonable prices.

“As a club, we are continuing with our objective of bringing in top-notch stars to perform at our venue. Mbeu’s music is appealing to all sections of our fans we are looking

forward to a great performance from him.”

Club Mandisa has been one of the leading entertainment spots in the country that has reflected on an expanded menu of local and international performers.