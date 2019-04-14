Palmer releases compelling song, video

Gospel music sermon with The Master

UNITED Arab Emirates-based gospel music songstress Cathy G Palmer (pictured) is raising the Zimbabwean flag high in that part of the world following the release of her second single titled For this Work, which is accompanied by a compelling video.

After listening to Cathy G’s new track, many Zimbabwean listeners were left impressed by the quality of the sound and the maturity in her singing.

The former Musengezi High School student, born Catherine Gundani, said the new single was a follow-up to her well-received debut The Announcement, which is another sophomore effort she dropped in 2017.

The Zimbabwe-born singer told Standard Style that her latest song was aimed at reminding and encouraging listeners of the great commission.

She said it was the duty of every Christian to take God’s divine presence to the ends of the Earth, and at the same time demonstrating the character of the Holy Spirit.

“It also reminds us that God has called us and given us the ability and grace to accomplish our purpose,” she said.

“We are the fourth man, whom God has trusted the most to reach the world with His Word. He who winneth souls is wise.

“We are shining in this year of lights with the gospel.”

The Loveworld Music stable singer said the declarative new anthem For This Work was produced by by Peter Promise.

Palmer has a rich background in music, which is evident in the masterpiece track she has produced that can compete on the international stage.

While at the age of 12, she began emulating her mother’s singing prowess and her blossoming career was moulded by the popular Musengezi High School Choir and perfected by international gospel music powerhouse, Loveworld Music Ministry.

Gundani was inspired by the music of Zimbabwe’s gospel’s first family, Pastor Charles Charamba and his wife Olivia, while globally she adores the music of South African Martin

PK. She also follows the music of Nigerians Sinach and Ada.

She described gospel music to her as a personal calling by God and should be done as He directs.

“Like my man of God Pastor Chris taught me, no gospel music minister should be paid for ministering in church. However, one can produce albums or singles and sell them,” she

said.

“There is a difference between ministering in a church service and ministering at a concert.”