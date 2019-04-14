Standard Style poetry corner turns three years

By Style Correspondent

The UpInSmoke Poetry Corner, a local literary arts initiative, will at the end of the month host its third anniversary celebrations in Harare.

According to one of the event organisers, Khumbulani Muleya, the anniversary, which comes a month after World Poetry Day commemorations, would be a way of bringing creative minds together.

World Poetry Day is celebrated on March 21.

“The UpInSmoke Poetry Corner is a poetry slot that is published in Standard Style every week and we are celebrating three years of consistent participation in the literary arts of Zimbabwe on April 27, 2019,” Muleya said.

“We are holding the anniversary celebrations at the spacious First Floor Gallery at Harare’s Karigamombe Centre in an event themed Enhancing literary appreciation through creative writing.”

Muleya said the event, which is expected to start from 2pm until 5pm, would include a cocktail and networking session.

“There will be a discussion panel that will be complemented by a public participatory slot so as to engage the audience, examining and analysing the literary sector in Zimbabwe,” he said.

“Among panellists would be renowned writers, media specialists and radio personalities.”

Muleya added: “The celebrations shall also feature unique presentations of spoken and page poetry performances by members of The UpInSmoke Poetry Corner who will be backed by acoustic instrumentalists.”

The UpInSmoke Poetry Corner is a literary arts initiative created specifically for poets to constantly jog their creative writing skills while reaching out to a broader demographic audience through consistent visibility in both print and electronic media.

The aim being to motivate the poet to evolve in composition so as to participate in the evolutionary process of literary arts in Zimbabwe, and create work that will outlast generations and be used as points of reference and study.