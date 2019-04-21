Prophet claims to raise the dead

By Stephen Chadenga

Harare-based apostle and founder of Christ in Action International, Prophet Trevor Mawoyo, who made headlines after claiming to restore sight, says it is possible for men of the cloth to raise the dead.

Mawoyo, who recently said he had lined up crusades for the whole year that would see him preaching and healing people, told Standard Style that strong Christian believers “know everything is possible” before God.

He, however, took a swipe at some prophets whom he accused of seeking popularity by lying that they could resurrect the dead.

“All things are possible to those who believe and you should remember that Jesus Christ himself said great Christian works would be done to those who believe,” said Mawoyo.

When asked if he could raise the dead, Mawoyo said he had a vision where God said He would direct him in such miracles.

“I had a vision and God said I would resurrect the dead. In fact, I once prayed for an Ethiopian guy named Daniel who was unconscious when I was in Johannesburg and he regained consciousness,” he said.

“Remember Mark 9:23 says Jesus said to him, ‘If you can believe, all things are possible to him who believes’ and John 14:12 says ‘Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do; because I go’.”

In February this year, South Africa-based Congolese televangelist Alph Lukau, pastor of Alleluia Ministries International Church, was castigated after he made headlines over claims that he had resurrected a dead man.

Lukau had to retract the claim after the funeral parlour which transported the man’s presumed dead body at the time threatened to take legal action against him.