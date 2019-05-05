Bande unleashes videos

BY StYLE REPORTER

Gospel musician Trymore Bande seems destined to stay forever in the highly-competitive gospel music arena with his fresh release of a video album — Mhinduro Inyasha — that has already become a hit on local television and social media platforms.

Bande’s thrilling videos have hit hundreds of followers on YouTube and Facebook platforms.

In an interview with Standard Style on Thursday, Bande thanked his fans for such an exciting and towering achievement.

“l want to thank my fans for their support. It feels good to see that fans follow and support my work,” Bande said.

Already videos like My Savior, Simba Reminamato and Mai Tino are trending on various social media platforms.

“So far, these three videos are already out. We will be releasing the other three as soon as possible as we are finalising on them,” he said.

“I released the videos so as to bring the Word of God closer to the people. Every video has its teaching and meaning and l think that has been the best ingredient,” explained the talented singer.

The song Mai Tino is making waves on Radio Zimbabwe Coca-Cola Top 20, while Ndoda Mwari is being highly-competitive on the Radio Zimbabwe Gospel 20 show, where it has been on number one on successive weeks.

“Ndoda Mwari has been a hit and I want to thank the fans for their unwavering support. The video is on its way soonest,” he said.

But, behind Bande’s musical success lies a man called Munei Nyoni, who has proved to be his credible manager.

Nyoni has sharpened Bande’s flowering career and has described the singer as a matured musician.

“We released the videos in order to bring ourselves closer to the people. His videos are becoming richer and deeper with each release. The set-ups on the videos have appealed and touched many souls,” said Nyoni.

The musician is well-known for other popular videos that include Uchandiramba Peter that became a proverbial national anthem, Muimba YaMwari and Zodzo from previous albums.

With the videos, the Honde Valley-born musician emerges as one of the Zimbabwe’s gospel music code of triumph having rocked the gospel music pitch with creditable songs that has taken the scene by storm.