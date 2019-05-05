Major boost for Zinest drug abuse campaign

BY Style Reporter

Progressive development player Zimbabwe Network for Economic and Social Transformation (Zinest) has been buoyed by more support towards its Stop Drug Abuse campaign.

Various players — among them sport development entities, recording companies, development organisations, artistes and arts promoters — have joined the fight.

Zinest chairperson Takemore Mazuruse said they were encouraged by the growing support for the initiative.

“It is one thing starting an idea, and another getting the buy-in from other progressive players,” Mazuruse said.

“We have so far entered into partnerships with various organisations, among them Music for Development Trust, Africa Rise Foundation, Club Joy Centre Promotions, Networked Business Minds, Japhet Shortcat Muparutsa (JSM) Foundation, Verrap Holdings, Kurera Foundation, Esteem Communications, Stand Foundation, Children of Africa for Development, Joem Enterprises as well as Amandla Brands,” he said.

Drug abuse is real and continues to destroy lives and Zinest’s multi-pronged Stop Drug Abuse campaign is a noble initiative in combating this scourge.

Networked Business Minds founder and chairperson Phillus Guzha said joining the Zinest anti-drug abuse campaign would go a long way in empowering the marginalised.

“What pushes most of these youths and even adults into drugs are economic challenges and being idle,” Guzha said.

“As Networked Business Minds, we empower our members and other ordinary citizens with livelihood skills like soap, drinks detergents as well as freezit production among other life-changing projects.

“Once we have identified the victims and beneficiaries, we will look at ways to capacitate them so that they become productive in a sustainable way,” he said.

Guzha’s sentiments were echoed by JSM board member Joseph Munyebvu, who said they would infuse sports into the Zinest campaign.

“We value this noble initiative by Zinest and beyond sport for fun we will actually seek to develop youth talent through the foundation so that we raise professional champions and help rehabilitate the drug abuse affected,” Munyebvu said.

The campaign will be launched on Africa Day at Club Joy Centre in Highfield.

Stop Drug Abuse campaign organising secretary Lorraine Muwuya said they were going all out to make the event a success.

“We had our planning meeting on May 1 and we have identified various areas that need to be worked on towards a successful campaign,” Muwuya said.

Various artistes, among them Paradzai Mesi, Forward Mazuruse, Tryson Chimbetu, Tawanda “Mwana Wachari” Chari and Reginald “Mr Regie” Murinda, have also joined the campaign and would be part of the launch event at Club Joy Centre come May 25.

Club Joy Centre proprietor and businessman David Mudzudzu said they were putting everything in place towards a successful launch event.