Xiddo drops new single

By Sandra Maricho in Gweru

GWERU musician Forward Maposa aka, Xiddo Chikandamina, continues to shine with the growing demand for his live shows following a splendid performance during his Family Easter Show recently held at Downtown Oasis Club in the Midlands province capital.

The show was oversubscribed with revellers from different age groups since it was the main objective of uniting families during the Easter holiday.

In an interview with Standard Style, Xiddo said he was grateful to his fans for supporting him at all times.

“l am so grateful to my fans who always support me and l would like to promise them that l will continue releasing good tracks so that l won’t starve them,” Xiddo said.

The main attraction of the night was when he performed his new track titled Maimwana, much to the delight of fans who sang along with him.

Xiddo began his music career in 2010 and has two albums so far and more than 20 singles.

He is arguably one of the most popular musicians based in Gweru and has been holding shows in different parts of the country.

The youthful musician said he dreams of sharing the stage with continental stars such as Nigerian Davido or Diamond Platinum of Tanzania who inspire him a lot.

“My dream is to share the stage with Davido and Diamond Platinum or doing a collaboration with one of them because these guys have been very successful in the music industry,” he said.

His music has been receiving favourable airplay on local radio stations and his social media platforms have legions of followers.

The new song Maimwana is already being played on radio.